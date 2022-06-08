Quinne Shultz joins The Monitor this summer as our reporting intern. Quinne, a lifelong Boulder resident, is rising senior at Jefferson High School, where she is a member of the National Honor Society and the student body president-elect.
Quinne’s course schedule, packed with AP and honors classes, has been focused on math and science, and she plans to one day go into the medical field. But she’s also been part of the Speech and Debate team for three years as a Public Forum Debater, and a member of the DUI Task Force.
We were pleased to meet Quinne two years ago in the high school’s journalism class. Back then, she co-wrote about the trials of learning by Zoom in the early days of the pandemic. More recently, she’s been a regular contributor to The Monitor, covering events and activities at the high school. She’ll build on that experience this summer, covering a variety of stories in Boulder and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.