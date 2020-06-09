The mask controversy
I admit to being puzzled over the “mask-wearing” controversy. Most take no issue with the “no shoes, no shirt, no service” requirement, but somehow “mask-wearing” has become a political statement or an unacceptable burden, prompting a refusal to “abide,” as the Dude would say.
Montana is beginning to open up for business and we are chomping at the bit to stimulate the economy. I applaud those businesses which follow the health guidelines for their communities. They obviously value staff and customers. None of us want a relapse, plummeting the state back into a shutdown.
I encourage those who reject mask-wearing and social distancing guidance to reconsider. One never knows the vulnerability of those one meets or, possibly, the risk of bringing Covid-19 home to loved ones.
I am thankful for the leadership of Governor Bullock, mayors and county health departments. Surely, we can do our part and “mask-up” when requested. — John Ilgenfritz, Helena
