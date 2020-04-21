The Electoral College is an attempt to make the election of the United States President fair to all fifty states, regardless of the population of the state. The concept of the Electoral College actually goes back to Roman times. In 1788, Alexander Hamilton wrote about the idea of electors in the Federalist Papers. The words “electoral college” are not in the Constitution. Article 11 and the 12th Amendment of the Constitution refer to electors. It was not until 1804, the words “electoral college” are used after the 12th Amendment was passed.
The Electoral College gives each state a number of votes based on their two senators from each state plus the number of people from their state in the House of Representatives. Montana has three electoral votes, as there are two senators, plus one representative. The electors officially are to vote for the presidency based on how their state votes.
The Electoral College has a total of 538 votes from all fifty states plus the District of Columbia. The person to be named president must attain a minimum of 270 votes. The number of electoral votes per state can change every ten years when the census is taken. So, states gaining population may increase their number of representatives or if the population has decreased they will lose a representative.
If it weren’t for the Electoral College, large cities would control who is elected president. The candidates would focus all of their attention on pleasing the large city dwellers and folks in the rural areas would be shut out. Of all of the states plus the District of Columbia, Montana is ranked in forty-third place. If it were not for the Electoral College, the people running for president would be concentrating their efforts on visiting the top twenty-five most populous states, and they would not bother with the other twenty-five, plus the District of Columbia. Once the popular votes are in for each state, then the number of electors is determined and then they officially vote to determine who will be president of the United States.
In the 2016 presidential election, Hilary Clinton won the overall popular vote throughout the United States by getting more than three million votes over Donald Trump, but Trump won the popular vote in the states having more electors. That is why Trump became president instead of Clinton. Three presidents before Trump did not receive the popular vote, but won in the electoral college. They are Rutherford B. Hayes, Benjamin Harrison, and George H. Bush. Two of the last three presidential elections have been decided by the Electoral College instead of by the popular vote.
There have been arguments to do away with the Electoral College but the only way that can happen is by changing the U.S. Constitution. The only way to change the U.S. Constitution is by having two-thirds of both houses to agree to change it. The Electoral College needs to stand as it is to serve the great state of Montana to ensure it has equal representation along with all of the other states in presidential elections.
