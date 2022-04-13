Kneeling in the garden, He could already hear the shouts of his accusers, the mocking voices, the derision. He could feel the blows sting across his face, the cutting cords of the whips, the piercing of the nails. He saw the betrayal and abandonment of his closest friends at his darkest hour.
For, He, the Christ, had the ability to look down the corridors of time to see what lie ahead of Him—should He choose it. And, therein lay the greatest agony: the choice. The choice between good and evil, between life and death, between self-will and God's will. At this hour, eternity hung in the balance as all of heaven held its breath. The angels watched, and they waited.
How easy it would be for Him to quit, to say "enough," to bail out. Why should He suffer such incredible agony? What was in it for Him? And, who would even care or notice?
But, He cared. For, in that same hour, He looked further down the passage of time, to a home in modern day America. He saw you—struggling to survive in a world gone crazy with blind ambition and greed and lust and hate. He saw you—alone in your struggles with guilt and fear and grief. Yes, He saw you—searching desperately for a hope, for a touch... for a Savior. Looking emptily to the horizons, anywhere, for the answers.
And then He looked back at the cross and the agony. Then back to you in your struggles. Back to the cross, back to you.
And at last He could contain Himself no longer. "Not my will, but Thine, O Lord!" He shouted with a voice of love and boldness that would echo forever across all of eternity.
Shortly thereafter, Death sat in the dark corners, mocking, as the Lamb was led to the slaughter. But, in that same moment all of heaven rejoiced. For now, at long last, a decision made in a different garden long ago had now been reversed. Good now triumphed over evil, giving over receiving, love over hatred, serving over selfishness.
"It is finished," He declared. The choice was made.
Now, we too, need to make ours.
“I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing; therefore choose life that both you and your descendants may live.” —Deuteronomy 30:19
