We at Jeffco Food Share extend our heartfelt gratitude to Town Pump Charitable Foundation for the very generous grant of $5,000 to match the funds raised.
We are also very grateful for monies raised at our local Town Pump store here in Boulder. We are indebted to the customers for their donations and to the employees of Town Pump for promoting the campaign so well. A check for $4,246.15 is an outstanding testament to people helping people, one dollar at a time.
We are very pleased at the success of this year’s campaign. The corporation’s partnership in the mission to alleviate hunger has helped food banks all over Montana. This fundraiser has become a crucial part of our ability to provide food to those in need. - Jeffco Food Share, Boulder
