After a Winter of work on the event, Clancy Days officially kicked off Summer on June 4. As with many events, hours and hours of planning and preparation went into creation of this great day before it actually happened. These people and a host of volunteers did their magic Saturday for your enjoyment. Please give immense thanks to:Chick Bruce, artwork, advertising; Beth Emter, kids games; Karla Hardie, vendors; Carly Delsigne, social media, photography; Melody Pesta, museum; Ali Mandell, parade; Rick Rutherford, car show; Jean Schmitz, quilt show; Marilyn Handyside, stick horse rodeo.
All that work would be for nothing if the local organizations, vendors and the public who came to shop, eat and be entertained didn’t show up. Thank you to all of you as well. Have a great summer!
Mickey Senechal, Clancy Days Chair
