If I had not been a subscriber of the Boulder Monitor, I would never have known about the Jefferson County Land Stewardship Workshop for Small Acreages to be held on May 9th, both in Clancy and Boulder. As a small acreage landowner, I am concerned about managing noxious weeds, stream flow, soils, and general management of my property and stream. This is definitely a workshop I will attend…but, I would never have known about it if it wasn’t for my subscription to the Boulder Monitor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.