A family of three were from Florida and were on their way to Glacier National Park, another family of three from Iowa were going to Oregon to visit relatives, and a woman who said she was from Hawaii but had an accent which did not fit the Hawaiian state—turned out that she was born and raised in France! She had brought her daughter to Dillon to see about going to college, however, she was touring some interesting places that are listed in the Southwest Montana tourism magazine. She brought the magazine in to show us that we are listed in it. Thanks to whoever submitted that.
Thanks for all the support
- Ellen Rae Thiel, vice president of The Heritage Center
It has been a few issues ago that Aleka Kroitzsh, reporter for The Boulder Monitor, interviewed me and printed the article regarding the reopening of The Heritage Center after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Thanks to her and your newspaper for this.
I thought you might be interested in how that week went for us. We had raspberry lemonade, bought from L&P Grocery, and delicious cookies, purchased from The Sweet Spot. Three local people, Aleka Kroitzsh, Jerre Wynn and Steve Olson, came to eat, drink and learn about our organization. If we would have had a prize, Steve would have won because he came twice!
Other than the interesting locals, we had a few others who came from afar.
We are now open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. to 4p.m. We do request that if you have not had both of your vaccinations that you wear a mask.
Thanks to all the support we get from this community and the communities around us.
