The AS&CC Spay and Neuter Program would like to specially thank everyone for their constant help and support making our Low Cost Spay & Neuter program such a huge success. A big shout out for Cory Tebay of Western Veterinary Services for his constant help and support.
We are very fortunate that our local Jefferson County Veterinarian Cory Tebay and his Partnership with Elanco Animal Health continues to sponsor our clinics, offering vaccinations at a very low price for Jefferson County residents at our low cost shot clinics. Our recent shot clinic held on April 3 was yet another huge success, vaccinating more than 90 animals.
We would like to also thank everyone for your donations and volunteer time at our last Spay & Neuter Clinic held April 10-11 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. We are proud to announce that with your help at the clinic we have been able to help alter over 137 cats and dogs.
Thanks to Cory Tebay of Western Veterinary Service; Bruce Binkowski, Jefferson County Events Coordinator; The Boulder Monitor, The Whitehall Ledger, O-Z Motel, The Mine Motel, the Sweet Spot, L & P Grocery, The River, Jefferson High School, Dan Sturdevant, Youth Dynamics Students and Staff, Sharmin and Em Driear, Jennifer Pryor, Bill Crenshaw, Joel Schreibman, Jered, Jeyden and Brooklyn Miller, Karen Davidson, Bettie Schlueter, Colleen Llewellyn, Hank Elliott, Mary Molitor, Marty, Keya, Melanie, Peta, Joy Lewis, Carolyn Lewis and Jan Ziettlow.
Thanks again for all your help and support,
— Cheryl Haasakker, Vicki Cordeiro, Barb Reiter and Darlen Moyer
