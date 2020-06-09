I truly want to thank all of the folks in this town who have helped me out during this time of me being handicapped: L& P Grocery, Boulder Post Office, Town Pump, Boulder Cash, Ruby and Tom, John and Debbie, Frank, Chad, Bonnie, Alex and John Bonan and my family. I especially would like to thank my sister, Nancy, for getting me to doctor appointments and going above and beyond. God’s Blessings to you all. — Sheila Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.