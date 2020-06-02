On behalf of Jefferson High School, I would like to extend a giant thank you to the following businesses and individuals for their support in promoting literacy at Jefferson High School: L&P Grocery, The Sweet Spot, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lorie Carey, Linda Allen, Cassidy Parsons (coupons for her amazingly delicious breakfast program) and a couple of donors who preferred to remain anonymous. We have been working hard to strengthen literacy at JHS, including building a habit of reading — a new E.R.A. of Everybody Reads, Always. Students who were observed choosing to read without being prompted were given a ticket to enter into drawings held every two weeks, monthly and quarterly.
Thanks to these generous donors, students whose names were drawn had a large variety of rewards available from which they could choose. With the end of the year taking a decidedly unforeseen path, there were businesses that we were not able to reach out to, but fear not, you will have opportunity again next year!
Thank you again for helping the students at Jefferson High School reach their potentials! — Jane Erickson, Literacy Coach at JHS
