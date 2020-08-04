We would like to publicly thank all the generous people that made a contribution to our grave marker/flag holder project this spring.
Thanks to their generosity, all the veterans at the Boulder Cemetery now have new flag holders.
Here is the list of contributors, in no particular order: Ron and Sharon Saxbury, Janice (Nyquest) Casenatto, Bill and Teri Phelan, Lauren (Larson) Murphy, Steve Manquis, Annie and Debbie Rosling, Kim Franchi, Sue Olson, Deborah and Tim Demers, John Jessen, John and Tammy Powell, Jim Powell, Gordon Giulio, Marilyn Hutchison, Jim Gill, Dan Rieden, Boyd and Bobbie Jo Andrew, Jim and Barb McMahon, John Johnston and Jodi (Franchi) Ewing.
Thank you all.
—Larrey Lattin, VFW Post 3648, American Legion Post 46
