Once again, I want to thank the people of Boulder for helping me during this difficult time in my life. I want to first thank Roy Tomich for offering to mow my yard and when his lawn mower broke down he finished the whole property with his weed eater. What a great friend and neighbor! He claims it’s fun.
My friend at the Windsor, Soja, who claims I’m spoiled but doesn’t seem to mind and does it with a smile. Town Pump employees, post office, L&P, the Elkhorn Pharmacy, the Larsons, Frank, and please forgive me if I’ve forgotten anyone. Special thanks to my sister, Nancy.
God’s blessing on you all.
— Sheila Young, Boulder
