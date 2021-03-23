The Jefferson County Public Health Department held a COVID vaccine clinic on Friday, March 19 at the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department Station at Montana City.
Those of us who ‘worked the event’ (volunteers) would love to give a huge ‘Thank You’ to an ‘anonymous lady’ — we were told — who stopped in early to the Montana City Grill and bought lunch for all of the workers, staff and firefighters.
This person may want to remain anonymous but will long be remembered by us. Thank you for your generosity. Our Jefferson County communities are awesome!
— The COVID Vaccine Clinic Crew, Jefferson County
