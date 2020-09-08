Thank you
It was a great honor to be selected as the grand marshal for this year’s rodeo parade by the Jefferson County Rodeo Association. The Association did an excellent job putting on the rodeo and parade under the adverse and difficult conditions. They should be commended.
This means I get to join the past list of grand marshals that worked for Boulder and Jefferson County, wow.
I feel humble but it is hard to be humble when you are old and like to talk. Anyway, I want to thank the JCRA for giving me this great honor.
— Fred Bell, Jefferson City
