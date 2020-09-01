The Jefferson County Rodeo Association says thank you to our generous sponsors, members and volunteers for putting on a great community event. Thank you to all of the spectators and parade participants. Congrats to our silver bullet winner, Sally Buckles, along with our parade winners; 1st place overall — Jefferson Little Guy Wrestling, 1st place individual — Korbin Rintamaki and Chloe George and 1st place group — Howie Quarter Horse. Also thank you to L&P Grocery for being top bidders of the wood raffle. Our Rodeo Association is appreciative of all of the support and generosity. Hope to see you all back next year!
— The Jefferson County Rodeo Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.