Many thanks to the former Basin Water and Sewer District Board in Basin for their hard work and dedicated service to our community. MJ Williams, Joy Lewis, Mike Jellison and Dave Englund, along with former water operator Nissa Manley and former board member Brian Gasch, have worked for the past five years to establish a working water system and create a plan to keep an old system up and running. Many of us are grateful for their service and appreciate the hours of hard work they committed to keeping our system going. Thank you!
—Bryher Herak, Basin
