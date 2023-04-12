The North JeffCo Libraries and the communities we serve would like to thank our retiring board members. Jane Hamman has served as library board chair for over a decade. We appreciate her service to establish and expand the district. Jim Hammill has provided essential and continuing support Jefferson County library services for two decades. We are grateful for his wisdom and willingness to volunteer as needed. Lynora Rogstad has served the library district for over a decade. Her hard work and knowledge from budgetting to construction projects has made a huge difference for our communities. Thank you for your service to our libraries!
