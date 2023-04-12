Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.