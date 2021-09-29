Kudos and more kudos to our new editor and The Boulder Monitor! The Monitor has taken on a great many improvements. I particularly congratulate you on your use of our friends and neighbors to share their passion, wealth of knowledge, and wisdom.
Richard Krott's columns are pure gold for those of us who struggle with our local soil (or lack thereof!) and short growing season. His knowledge and expertise are truly invaluable! I
especially enjoy hearing his voice as I read—he is so insightful, colorful, and he makes me smile or laugh every time.
Bret Lian gives us a whole new perspective on our beloved Jefferson County. The big picture he shares is filled with so many interesting tidbits—our history and geology. Things we take for granted and blur by everyday come into focus with Bret—our eyes open to how really spectacular and diverse our little corner of the world is.
Jane Hamman challenges us to think for ourselves—and even provides us with the sources to do our own homework. Each time I follow through with one of her sources I am rewarded with things I never knew and have a deeper understanding of how very blessed I am and how extraordinary this nation is.
They are a highlight that I look forward to each week. Please keep including local experts that write so well and who add richness and reward to our lives! Keep up the great work!
