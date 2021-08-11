Hello, I am the new fire chief in Jefferson City. Just letting you know a little about myself. I have lived here in Montana for 29 years. I have lived in Jefferson City for 21 years. I have four children; two live here in Montana, one in Arizona and one in California. I am retired from my business as a building contractor. My son Cory has taken over my business. I have been on the fire department for 14 years. I am replacing Bud Siderits, who has been the greatest chief and friend ever. He has taught me so much about fire departments in our area. I will be filling his big footsteps. I have done many things here like: being a scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America in Helena, being a leader in my church in Boulder for eight years and being firefighter of the year in Jefferson County in 2011. I went to college in California, in law criminal justice, and have an associate's degree degree in building construction. I worked in California at Camp 11 fire camp for Los Angeles County Fire for three years, fighting wildland fires, and I have been in the business of homebuilding for 36 years. Well, thank you for your support as the new fire chief.
Thank you for your support as new fire chief
- Keith H. Wear, chief, Jefferson City Volunteer FIre Department
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.