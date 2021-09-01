The JCRA would like to thank YOU ALL for the support of our rodeos! Our loyal sponsors, attendees and volunteers made this year’s rodeos the best ones yet. Thank you to Vossler Excavating and L&P Grocery for purchasing the wood calcutta, and thank you to all of our Wild Ride and calf dressing calcutta supporters. Without you, all these great events would not be possible! Congrats to our parade winners: Individual—Train Engine; Group—L&P Grocery; and Overall—Wagon Train.
