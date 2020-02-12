As a longtime political activist, I understand when our elected officials must take a stand and when they must be willing to compromise. The issue of net neutrality is ripe for bipartisan agreement.
The concept of net neutrality is simple. Internet service providers should not be able to block or impair consumers’ access to the internet or internet applications. Unfortunately, that simple concept has been caught up in partisan politics in Washington for the last 10 years.
Luckily, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Mississippi) have formed a bipartisan working group in hope to find a policy compromise that will write permanent net neutrality protections into law. It is refreshing to see leaders willing to cross party lines and do what is best for the American people.
I urge Sen. Jon Tester and Sen. Steve Daines to join that bipartisan effort, find common ground, and write a net neutrality bill that can garner the 60 votes needed to pass the U.S. Senate and become law. This issue is way too important to consumers to let partisan politics get in the way. — Jodi Medlar, Helena
