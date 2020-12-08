Talk about slick
With attention I read Stu Goodner’s letter to The Boulder Monitor last week. He worked hard on his message, and I thought from a senior high school student’s perspective, Stu won the debate. Sue Pasini, also from Boulder, just sounded maybe, like a day nurse from a nursing home. It was partisan numbers like she was growing a grocery list, or what to do after school.
Zia Kazimi attacked a minor governor, and then blew her away with an emotional appeal. Will the governor write the rebuttal? Ha.
So Stu Goodner referred to a bonfire. Ouch, that got my attention; and when he said COVID-19 doesn’t affect children, why penalize them? I thought, kind of thought, in hard times often the little guys get hurt by bullies, like the new, old guy who will be president — I suppose in Iran they reported Biden kicked the German dog.
He lied during the Clarence Thomas hearings back in 1991. I’ve read the details. Seen the videos.
Joe Biden, talk about slick. You will find he is an extension of the last preponderance of lies. Or, he will go the way of Woodrow Wilson. Bravura.
— Robert Magart, Whitehall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.