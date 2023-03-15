Not wanting to ruffle any feathers, I would like to comment on the proposed ruling in Boulder, limiting chickens to six per household.
Not wanting to ruffle any feathers, I would like to comment on the proposed ruling in Boulder, limiting chickens to six per household.
First, that is a poultry (paltry) number. Chickens do not lay every day, so a homeowner may not get many eggs from only six birds.
Furthermore, I don’t know of anyone opposed to chickens in Boulder. Who eggzactly is complaining?
What is the pecking order for ordinances in Boulder? I honestly think the City has more important things to do than scratch for fine money from chicken owners. Sounds like fowl play to me.
Please chick out the facts before continuing through with this issue:
• Very few homes have chickens
• No one is complaining
• Chickens cause no harm
• Six chickens is very restrictive
Just winging it.
Sue Pasini,
Boulder
