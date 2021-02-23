The staff at the Jefferson County Public Health Department is small and, for almost a year now, they have been overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of a concern for others, they frequently work nights and weekends, without extra pay, to help keep our county healthy. Many people do not realize all the phone calls, paperwork, and data that goes into each new case. They did not ask for this burden, yet they have valiantly continued.
Now they are also scheduling and giving vaccines for the people of the county. This has added even more to their workload.
What they do not need now is a surge in COVID-19 cases. They simply do not have sufficient resources to handle more COVID-19 cases and administer vaccines. Hence, they have made masks mandatory for Jefferson County to prevent new infections. COVID-19 is an airborne virus, spread through the mouth and nose.
I am sure this was not an easy decision and is not an attempt to “control” people. It is simply a piece of cloth and a necessity right now.
I would ask those who are in disagreement to think of others over themselves and help us get past this pandemic.
— Sue Pasini, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.