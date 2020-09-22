Edie McClafferty is a committed and hardworking public servant for Jefferson County. Not only has she served our District 38 well, she has also been a teacher for the Butte Public Schools for many years. She cares about public schools and opposes sending our hard-earned tax money to private and religious schools. She voted for more money for Jefferson County schools and she opposed and voted against the closing of the Montana Developmental Center and then worked hard with Lt. Governor Mike Cooney to have the grounds turned over to Jefferson County. When it comes to public access to public lands Edie votes consistently in favor of hunters, anglers, and recreationists. Anyone who has been here for a while can see how rich landowners are buying up land and trying to shut the public out. Edie has our backs.
Edie is a strong supporter of the mining industry and works hard to ensure the environment stays clean so we can all stay healthy. She supports small business owners having operated a small business with her husband in Butte for 23 years. Born and raised in Butte, Edie is the real deal. She truly understands our needs and concerns and she has worked incredibly hard for us over the years she has served in the legislature.
Edie’s opponent on the other hand, Jim Buterbaugh, will likely follow in the footsteps of Greg Devries. Mr. Buterbaugh also helped found a group with Gina Satterfield in Helena in 2016 that espoused fear-based and hateful rhetoric against Muslims. If you want to continue on with what is dividing our country and our communities these days, then he’s your man. If you want to get back to the business at hand and focus on the relevant issues for our county and state, then please vote for Edie McClafferty.
— Joy Lewis, Basin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.