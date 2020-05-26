We need Montana senators who are willing to research the issues and stand up for what is good and right. I believe Whitehall’s Jim Buterbaugh is the person to represent those of us in Jefferson County, SD 38. For several years Jim has been involved with numerous gatherings and educational meetings that look at important Montana issues from many angles.
Jim Buterbaugh is honest and a hard worker and is willing to put in the time to make good decisions. Please vote for Jim for SD 38.
— Brenda Volz, Whitehall
