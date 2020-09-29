I want you to know why I am voting for Bryce Bennett for Secretary of State and why you should vote for Bryce as well. I am a volunteer who works to register voters. Through my work, it became very evident the voter registration form was discouraging Montanans from registering to vote by its poorly written text. I informed the Secretary of State’s Office of this problem and they said there was nothing they could do, but Bryce Bennett proposed legislation to fix this problem. Why not make the registration process the same for Montanans with a driver’s license as those without a driver’s license and use the last four digits of one’s social security number? I am voting for Bryce because he looks for solutions to help more Montanans, he takes his work seriously and does not shrug off his responsibilities to serve Montanans.
—Rebecca Johnson, Montana City
