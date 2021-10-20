Jefferson High School District voters are being asked to approve a major building bond. The last time that happened was in the mid-1980s.
That bond expanded classrooms, science labs, the library, the administrative offices, the gym and more. Over the last 35 years, students and the community have benefited tremendously from that.
At the time, there were plenty of folks who said it was simply too much money. But the voters showed their strong support for educational excellence and it has paid off for the thousands of JHS grads since.
As a board member when that previous bond issue passed, I am proud of the hard work that went into that project. I know the current board has also spent many hours coming up with the building proposal now on the ballot. They are looking far into the future for the sake of our students and community.
It is high time for a facility that supports the outstanding programs JHS has in drama, music, industrial arts, the sciences and more. Such a facility will continue to attract talented teachers and staff who want nothing more than the best for the community.
Creating that facility will not be cheap, but it is a critical and wise step for the community.
Continue to support educational excellence at Jefferson High. Vote yes on the building bond.
