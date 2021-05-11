Please email our Senators and ask them to oppose S. 1 because it gives the federal government too much authority over our local, state and national elections in ways inconsistent with Montana values and the U.S. Constitution. (https://www.tester.senate.gov/contact/; https://www.daines.senate.gov/connect/). The Senate Rules and Administrative Committee was set to hold hearings on S. 1 ( H.R.1) on May 11.
Under this bill, massive amounts of elections-related power would be transferred from the states to the federal government, such as:
• Require ballots be counted outside of the voter’s precinct. This removes the integrity of the local government to verify voter rolls and oversee elections and gives the power to count votes entirely to the federal government.
• Sabotage voter identification laws like we have in Montana. States will be required to register
voters on the day of elections and instead of requiring voters to bring ID to the polls, S. 1 allows for people to simply “sign a statement” confirming identification. With no buffer-period to verify personal information, this provision could easily lead to voter fraud.
• Unconstitutionally require states to restore the ability of felons to vote, including those convicted of violent crimes. The 14th Amendment to the Constitution allows states to restrict voting rights to those who have participated in “rebellion, or other crime.” S. 1 would attempt to unconstitutionally overrule the 14th Amendment with a statute.
• Force political nonprofits (501(c)(4) organizations) to publicly disclose donors, likely resulting in harassment by the “cancel culture.”
• Alter the Federal Election Commission into a hyper-partisan organization. Currently the FEC is bipartisan, with six members (three from each party). S. 1 would reduce the number to five, giving one political party a majority and the opportunity to essentially rig elections in their party’s favor.
Plus all the provisions to publicly fund candidates and campaigns with taxpayer dollars!
Democrats are calling H.R. 1/S. 1 “For the People Act”, but it’s really the “Corrupt Politicians Act.” Read it for yourself and take the action you deem appropriate. Thank you!
