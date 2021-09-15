Are y’all done acting like children yet? Enough is enough!
Why is it that politics make grown adults act like 3-year-olds not wanting to share their new toy! So, dang, what if your neighbor, family member, friend or community member doesn’t like the same political party. Is it any reason to shame them? To demand an apology for it? This is getting ridiculous! There was absolutely no harm done flying the Biden flag in the parade, and I can tell you as a spectator that I didn’t even notice it was there until someone had to write about it. How about looking at the positives from that float? Weren’t those ladies beautiful? How about the tribute they did to the 13 service members who lost their lives recently? Stop all this negativity! Boulder as a community is better than that. We count on each other. We are family (blood or not).
