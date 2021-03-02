Should we all become cowboys, wearing white hats and carrying guns, setting off to save the world in Netanyahu fashion, bombing Palestinian neighborhoods as revealed in a documentary film titled, “Jenine, Jenine.” Ethnic cleansing is after all, all part of Torah Doctrine — “Kill every man woman and child.”
Or should we follow my granddaughter’s advice and love one another, facilitating peace without regard for party affiliation. She’s voted Red, I’ve voted Blue. She’s disgusted with politics, advocates for “love one another and peace” as do I.
War is self-defeating … we become the evil we seek to obliterate as demonstrated by Netanyahu who’s been convicted of war crimes and is committed to continue his criminal acts — one goal for this year is to destroy Iran. He seems demon-possessed as were Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid who could not give up their gun-touting ways.
At some point we have to step away from the madness, focusing on making life better for those around us.
— Dean Grenz, Boulder
