The 2021 legislative session adjourned on April 29. Having had a few weeks to digest the work accomplished at the legislature, I’d like to share my final update.
After only 80 short legislative days, 1,313 bills and resolutions were introduced and 705 passed. The legislature delivered bills that will open up Montana’s economy, reduce taxes and spending, uphold individual rights, protect our outdoor heritage, deliver reliable healthcare options, and expand educational opportunities.
Our primary constitutional duty is to pass a balanced state budget. We created a responsible budget by keeping state spending well below inflation plus population growth while still funding government operations. The tax reform package that we passed puts nearly $120 million back into the hands of Montanans with a comprehensive approach that simplifies and reduces income, property and business taxes.
I would like to draw particular attention to the bills I sponsored and carried this session, all of which have been signed into law.
House Bill 68 provided early school enrollment for children of relocated military families. This will allow military children whose parents have permanent change-of-station orders to enroll in school classes and programs prior to their arrival in the state. This will ensure the pupils have the same opportunities to continue with their level of education and participate in extracurricular activities without being left out because of late registration.
House Bill 88 revised laws associated with the Teacher Retirement System. This bill updated the TRS code with changes made by the Internal Revenue Service, ensuring compliance as well as adding clarifying language to negate salary spiking at the end of one’s career in order to protect the funding of the teacher retirement system.
House Bill 246 revised education laws to enhance local control and opportunities for pupils. This was one of the largest changes in our education laws. It gives trustees, teachers and parents more flexibility to meet our children’s educational needs, regardless of whether they are urban or rural district students and where they may lie on the educational spectrum. This opens the door for students to expand their education opportunities, whether on a digital platform, or perhaps a work-based learning setting. It also provides more flexibility in teacher recruitment and licensing as well as licensing of experts/tradesmen for the work-based learning.
House Bill 247 revised motor vehicle fleet registration. This bill provided for a streamlined system between the Motor Vehicle Division and those who own 25 or more vehicles. This law will enable vehicle owners and businesses to register online and receive fleet plates rather than being required to update decals every year. This will save time and money not only for customers but also for local governments.
House Bill 651 generally revised ballot initiative laws. My hope for this bill was well intentioned—not to “take away” the citizen’s voice, but rather to give more public input and legal review of initiatives. It does not stop an initiative from going forward, but it does allow the public to “weigh in” and provides the attorney general time to review the legality of the initiative.
House Joint Resolution 19 designated May as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Awareness Month in Montana. This bill also requested that the president bring more resources to bear in our nation’s fight to find answers to causes of, and possible cures for, ALS.
Senate Bill 109 revised laws related to gifted and talented education. This was an update to the code where school districts shall identify and provide educational services to gifted and talented students that are commensurate to student needs and that foster a positive self-image.
Senate Bill 161 allowed certain subdivisions to qualify for an expedited review. This bill created an expedited process for subdivisions that already fall under an approved comprehensive growth policy and are near public infrastructure. It applies to land inside cities and can also be used for land within a county water and sewer district with approval from the county commissioners.
Senate Bill 174 revised laws related to local subdivision review. This bill was designed to protect property rights, get developers reasonably through the subdivision approval process, and place documentable approval conditions on a subdivision consistent with the review criteria set forth in Montana Code 76-3-608. The goal was to make the process straightforward and less time intensive.
Through the work of the attorney general and legislative and executive action, I am especially excited about the Montana Highway Patrol’s relocation to the former Montana Developmental Center campus. This is wonderful news for the Boulder community and will bring a positive and memorable partnership for years to come.
Lastly, the American Rescue Plan Act funds and distribution approved by the legislature will help communities tackle infrastructure, broadband and childcare issues, to name a few.
While the session may be over, I look forward to working for my constituents throughout the interim. I will be serving on the State Administration and Veteran Affairs Interim committees.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you. I learned a lot about our lawmaking process from public input through enacting the laws. My goal was to represent the district with respect for all people and all points of view. It was a steep learning curve at times, and I am grateful for the opportunity to step up to the challenge in hopes of making a brighter future for all Montanans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.