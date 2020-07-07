Stay safe Boulder
I lived here in Boulder, from about 1982 - 1989, off and on. When I wasn't running away from my abusive father.
This is especially for Dennis Sullivan, who was a police officer. I was always getting into trouble as a teenager, and Sullivan, as I called him, was usually bailing me out. I would like to thank him for the effort that he put into me as a teenager. He was rooting for me, and I totally appreciate it. Now. I would also like to thank Alan Jones, my probation officer. He did try, and it was because of him that I ended up in Job Corp, where I learned discipline, motivation and my office skills. These two men were a major part of my life, and I want to thank them.
Also, I would like to thank Phil and Tim Yanzick. The bowling alley was always a safe place to go, and they would let me wash dishes to earn a little money.
I'm a grandmother now, two grandkids, clean and sober. We have a great relationship. My daughter is a blogger, she does nail art, with an impressive amount of followers. And I make jewelry and do genealogy.
Oh, and Butch Lafromboise, if you're reading this, thank you too. I've won quite a few pool games, thanks to you!!
Stay safe, everyone. Boulder, Montana will always be in my heart.
— Annette Cada, St. Catherine’s, Ontario
