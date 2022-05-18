Public health is many things. It is clean air and water, safe schools, mental health, emergency preparedness, disease surveillance and promotion of healthy lifestyles. The work of public health is achieved by preventing illness and injury and promoting wellness through healthy behaviors. Public health is concerned with protecting the health of entire populations. These populations can be as small as a neighborhood or as large as an entire region. It is our vision at Jefferson County Health Department to help create healthy places to live, learn, work and play in Jefferson County. Together we can make our communities stronger and healthier because public health is all of us.
Erin Ritchie serves as Jefferson County’s Public Health School Nurse. Erin enjoys finding creative ways to better the health and wellness of students and staff. She follows the motto that students must be healthy to be educated and educated to be healthy. I am appreciative of the work she does to promote healthy school environments. Below is her message related to enjoying a safe and healthy summer. Be well!
Hello, this is Nurse Erin with the Jefferson County Health Department. Summer is approaching, so let’s talk about sun safety. The sun is wonderful; however, it can be dangerous if you are not careful. The sun emits ultraviolet rays, also called UV rays. UVC rays are absorbed by the ozone, but UVB and UVA rays make it all the way to your skin. UVA rays penetrate the deepest and cause wrinkles. UVB rays are what cause your skin to burn. The sun's UV rays are strongest when your shadow is shorter than you, that is typically between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., especially during the summer months. It is best to avoid direct sunlight during these times if possible.
Some things you can do to help protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays are to wear a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses, seek shade when outside, and wear a long sleeve shirt. They make shirts that help absorb UVB rays. It is also very important to stay well hydrated and drink lots of water. Typically, you need about eight 8-ounce glasses of water daily. However, if you are outside in the heat and sweating a lot, you may need more. Cold water also helps you stay cool on hot summer days.
You should also always wear sunscreen when outside. When selecting a sunscreen, be sure to choose one that is SPF 30 or higher, is broad spectrum, and water resistant. Apply approximately 1 ounce, or enough to fill a shot glass, to cover all exposed surfaces. The more skin exposed, the more sunscreen you need to apply. Reapply every two hours, or every 40 minutes if you are in the water.
SPF stands for sun protection factor. On average you can be outside for about 15 minutes before your skin starts to burn. An SPF of 30 will block 97% of UVB rays if applied correctly. This is why you should choose an SPF of 30 or higher.
But what about vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin? Vitamin D is an incredibly important vitamin that helps your body build strong bones and a healthy immune system. Low vitamin D levels have been linked to depression and anxiety. Our bodies use an inactive form of vitamin D in sunlight, and synthesize it through the skin, liver, and kidneys to create an active form to be used in the body. It is very difficult to get enough vitamin D from sun exposure alone, and because of the harmful effects of the sun, it is best to also get sources of vitamin D from foods such as fish and fortified milk and cereals.
So, get outside and enjoy that sun. But play it smart and stay safe.
Pam Hanna is the Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor. Erin Ritchie is the Jefferson County Public Health School Nurse.
