Boulder, MT (59632)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.