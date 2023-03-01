With the legalization of recreational marijuana and the ensuing tax, the State of Montana has exceeded tax revenue expectations. Since then, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks has received 20% of the marijuana tax income for the purpose of funding wildlife habitats. The Habitat Montana program currently has over $13 million available to sufficiently fund their conservation program. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.