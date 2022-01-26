Stay home. You will be asked to isolate yourself from others. This is to prevent the spread of COVID to others. Your local public health department should let you know when you are cleared to return to your normal routines. Here is the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations for isolation: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/quarantine-isolation.html#isolation. Remember that your local public health department may have more requirements.
Keep hydrated, rest, listen to your body. Make sure you drink plenty of fluids, including water, juice and broth. Rest often; you will feel more tired than usual. Over-the-counter medications, such as acetaminophen, can help reduce your fever and manage your symptoms, provided you don’t have a health history that prevents you from using them.
Wear a mask when around others. This is important to prevent spreading COVID to other members of your household. As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people and pets in your home. If possible, you should use a separate bathroom. Please only leave your house if you are seeking medical treatment.
Keep in touch with your doctor. Please let your primary care physician know that you’ve been diagnosed with COVID. They may check in with you during your illness to monitor how you’re doing at home. COVID treatments are available for certain people at high risk for progression to severe disease. These medications must be administered early in the course of illness, so it is important to let your provider know you have tested positive and have symptoms. If you are eligible, a doctor’s order is required to access these treatments. Here is the CDC’s list of possible treatments for those with COVID: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/treatments-for-severe-illness.html.
Common questions about COVID:
Are there medications I can take to help feel better?
You may use over-the-counter medications, such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better. You may also be eligible for a COVID therapeutic such as monoclonal antibodies or antiviral medications. You should talk to your physician or health care provider early in the course of illness to see if you are a candidate for these treatments. You can learn more about COVID therapeutics in Montana at https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/CoronavirusMT/monoclonalantibody.
What if I’m feeling worse?
Keep in contact with your primary care physician or health care provider. Most people with COVID can be managed safely at home. If you start feeling worse or are concerned about your symptoms, do not hesitate to reach out to your health care provider. If you have any of the following emergency warning signs, you should seek emergency medical care immediately:
- Trouble breathing;
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;
- New confusion;
- Inability to wake or stay awake;
- Pale, grey or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone.
