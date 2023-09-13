I made my first connection with community members at the Boulder Community Library, learning Norwegian needlepoint and practicing sign language. It was at this pin-pricking occasion that I learned of an opening at the Boulder Monitor.
A few short weeks later, I found myself sitting at my very own desk, taking on stories such as the expansion project at Marks Lumber and a windfall for the Jefferson City Volunteer Fire Department.
Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to sit with you, the residents of Jefferson County, and tell your incredible stories: Sherry Zipperian, an 85 year old former deputy sheriff, business owner and now author of, not one, but two books; Ginger Kunz, the Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder, and her work administering local elections; Natalie Russ, a now freshman who represented the state of Montana at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee; and so many others.
I’ve explored and connected more thoroughly with the outdoors through stories such as “Lessons learned from the buck I missed,” “At work, and at home, outdoors,” “Youth Forest program an educational exploration,” “Park Lake: still plenty of water to enjoy” and “My side-by-side ride.”
But my most exciting project thus far was taking a deep dive into Jefferson County’s history through the Paper Trail, which recreated newspapers of the past and told the story of the people living in their distribution area.
Researching these towns of the past gave me great pleasure, and manufacturing copies of these since forgotten newspapers made me giddy to go to work. I hope this series continues in my absence.
As some of you may already know, my time at The Monitor has come to an end; In fact, this paper’s publication date is my last day as a member of the Boulder Monitor press. That said, my adventures in Jefferson County are far from over.
You’ll continue to find me at Jefferson High School coaching both volleyball and tennis players, and see my byline in The Monitor upon occasion.
Now, for the question you’re waiting to hear answered, and many of you have already asked me in person: “What are you going to do now?”
Well, I’m so glad you asked.
My degree is not in journalism. Writing was merely a passion I stumbled upon after a few journalism courses and my part-time job as a blog writer in college.
In reality, my degree is in Public Policy and Administration with an emphasis in International Policy – but nobody asks about the emphasis, ha!
Following my final days at The Monitor, I will join Montana Senator Steve Daines’ Helena Office team as the area Field Representative for Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Meagher counties.
All in all, little will change. I will continue to care about the issues facing rural, Montana communities, and continue to spread awareness. I hope that I will still have the opportunity to sit and talk with many of you about such issues and local happenings, while making connections with fellow Montanans in the above-mentioned counties.
The Monitor took a chance on an inexperienced 21-year-old, and for that, I will forever be grateful. And who knows, maybe someday down the road, there will be a part two to my story at Jefferson County’s longest running newspaper: The Boulder Monitor.
Until then, so long, and see you later.
Great job. Love reading your articles and seeing the places you have been. Can’t wait for future happenings.
