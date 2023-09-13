ElizawithDaines.jpg

Monitor reporter Eliza McLaughlin, left, stands with U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) at Montana’s Capitol in February. (Photo courtesy of Eliza McLaughlin)

I made my first connection with community members at the Boulder Community Library, learning Norwegian needlepoint and practicing sign language. It was at this pin-pricking occasion that I learned of an opening at the Boulder Monitor.

(1) comment

Mtbigdady
Mtbigdady

Great job. Love reading your articles and seeing the places you have been. Can’t wait for future happenings.

Report Add Reply

