Over the last several months, we have seen many requests to support small businesses. The focus has mostly been on our restaurants who truly need our support. We also need to remember those other small companies in our community, like Michelle’s Toolbox. Michelle is a Boulder resident we recently hired to resurface and paint our kitchen cabinets. We could not be happier with her work. She was so good that we had her do the vanities in each bathroom. The kitchen looks brand new thanks to her. She is honest, hard working and takes great pride in her work. She does so many little things to make sure each client is satisfied. If you’re looking to change / update your house at a very reasonable price, please consider her. She is exactly the type of small business we need to support.
— Peter Gardzina, Clancy
