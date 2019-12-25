Jefferson County recently hosted a Halloween event; however, many other places do something similar.
Skijoring, on the other hand, is an unusual and popular winter sport. What if Boulder used resources to sponsor a skijoring event here instead of Halloween? Since few places in Montana have this activity, it could bring in spectators from all over.
People are always looking for something different to enjoy and this would not only be unique, it would also be “western.”
There would be a need for space to run the horses and a ramp for the jumps. Perhaps a local landowner would step up to offer the space and a local contractor could build a couple of the dirt ramps.
I encourage you to consider this event for the Boulder area. - Sue Pasini, Boulder
