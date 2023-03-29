The March 23, the Helena Independent Record reported that the state Legislature had decided to keep on the books, as part of Montana’s Code, the “Clean Campaign Act,” which federal District Court Judge Donald W. Molloy ruled last year was unconstitutional, as violating the First Amendment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.