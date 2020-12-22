We have always known that Boulder was a special community, it has never been more apparent to us as it is now. We just want to say “thank you” to everyone who has thought about us, prayed for us, brought us meals, and cared about our son.
Although there are a lot of questions left unanswered about Speed’s health, one thing we know for sure is he is surrounded with love from family, friends and this wonderful community.
Merry Christmas friends.
— Justin, Megan, Eddie Lou and Speed McCauley, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.