I am a lover of animals and am absolutely devoted to pet rescue. I’m writing this as my latest rescue kitty, a glorious furry Maine Coon cross adopted from the Lewis and Clark shelter not long after my adored very old rescue kitty from New Jersey died, is batting at my keyboard (editor, please correct errors!) and nibbling on/grooming whatever he can reach. His name is Fred MacMurray, aka Fred, Freddo, Freddy Mac and Your (#*@.
I signed up to volunteer with our shelter group some months ago. Got a lovely welcome message and then apparently not much has gone on since then. I presume COVID has put a wrench in many meetings and nonprofit activities.
Many of you know me as the evening till person at Town Pump. In my previous life , I did a lot of nonprofit fundraising, mostly faith based.
I have some questions about what our shelter group really intends to do with their presented mill levy. I promise I’m not going public out of resentment or opposition, but rather to give a chance to foster discussion and clarification.
When I reviewed the plans for the suggested mill levy, I presumed it was for a one-time mill levy, not a permanent tax. I request public clarification. I don’t have the exact dollar amount in front of me, but I thought it was a one time fundraiser to move forward with construction, insurance and the many big initial expenses of starting a shelter.
If that’s true, then I request public explanation of bids and budget from which those amounts are derived. Please inform your voting public better, folks.
Assuming that your very high mill levy is a one time thing, please deliver a reasonable proposed operational budget, along with a list of possible funding sources.
Mr. Sims in his recent letter to the editor pointed out some important gaps in your plans (and I would like to consider them “our” plans as I am absolutely on board with developing this important part of our county life). The current board is not elected. You wonderful people are volunteers. I do not recall whether you have done a 501c3 incorporation as a nonprofit or whether you have sought inclusion in the county government. This is information your constituents need to know and understand.
I stand on these points:
•We need a properly run animal rescue/shelter/helping service for Jefferson County.
•It seems there needs to be clarification on how this service is legally constituted and governed.
•Better communication of plans, expectations, budgets, etc. are needed.
•I stand ready to volunteer my assistance wherever it’s useful.
I deeply appreciate you wonderful folks who protect our stray critters. Let’s improve our communications and methods.
— Irene Wiener, Boulder
