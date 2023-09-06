I challenge Charlie Denison’s statement that the large number of freshmnn entering Jefferson High this year was a result of a significant increase in the number students attending Helena high schools. He stated that Helena schools were unable to accommodate the number of high school students from North Jefferson County this Fall (Boulder Monitor, August 23, 2023, p.1,
“Historically large freshman class enters Jefferson High”).
Several years ago, the Helena School Board, at the suggestion of a Helena High Principal, tried to sneak a health curriculum with controversial issues into the schools. Parents found out about it and raised Cain. Somehow, the same school board was re-elected, and parents in East Helena and other surrounding areas attending HHS found that they did not get a vote in the school board elections. That resulted in the creation of East Helena High. HHS has been suffering ever since, although its enrollment has increased somewhat lately. East Helena High is at maximum enrollment.
There are a number of reasons North Jefferson County students and parents are choosing Jefferson High. To understand what all the reasons are, you would have to ask the students and parents. At any rate, the increased enrollment is a compliment to the quality of education at Jefferson High.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.