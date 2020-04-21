As a former student of Montana City School — I graduated from eighth grade in 2016 — I can attest to the fact that I received a good education. However, I believe that now, more than ever, given the current economic uncertainty, it is important to reconsider the necessity of the levy we are being asked to vote on. The school, like many businesses and municipalities, needs to take this opportunity to look inward and ask what they can do to reduce the burden on others.
Since this will be my first opportunity to vote in an election, I felt it necessary to read the information about the mill levy from the school and to do some homework. What did I learn? That the Montana City School Superintendent and Board are using an increase in student enrollment as one of three top justifications for asking voters to pass a new levy. As an information sheet states: “The increase in student enrollment, the need for additional staffing and increasing operational costs that exceed the increase provided by the state.”
According to information provided by District Clerk Diane Smith, current student enrollment at Montana City School is 503. Of those 503 students, 55 (11% of the student body) are classified as discretionary. These discretionary students are out-of-district students and the school does not receive property tax dollars or out-of-district tuition. Without these 55 discretionary students, the school’s enrollment would be at 448 students, which is 2015 enrollment numbers.
The superintendent and the school board are making the choice to allow out-of-district students into the school and passing the expense onto local property owners. Maybe for now, it’s time to rethink the policy of allowing out-of-district students or begin to charge tuition commensurate with the additional costs?
Another item the school board may want to review is the superintendent’s compensation. For those of you who aren’t familiar with Montana City School, it is a one building school, approximately 86,000 square feet with about 54 employees and 503 K-8 students. In addition to the superintendent, there are two principals. The superintendent makes $122,607.94 or $74,023.70 more than the average teacher salary at Montana City School of $48,584.24.
Another fun fact is that approximately 68 percent of the Montana City School staff do not own property in Jefferson County. What does this mean? It means that the majority of the wages earned at the school are benefiting neighboring counties.
Thank you for reading this and know that I do support our community and school, but I believe that especially during this time, we all need to take additional factors into consideration and be more fiscally responsible. — Joseph Spencer, Montana City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.