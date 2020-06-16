The War I, Rodney L Kruse, have been fighting since birth, July 16, 1962.
It is the largest, longest, and most devastating war mankind has created that we are fighting amongst ourselves. This war has affiliated with another war that will never end and that is the drug war in which our government has become the largest drug dealer in the world. They are pushing, studying, apprehending and detaining. The world is now and today has been the laboratory my whole life. They have taken the right to privacy from me and everyone in the United States of America and are doing whatever they want. I would be willing to bet they have and are doing this all over the world.
And a solution of which there are many to almost any problem. This war is a mental war. Mankind is eating, tasting, and studying everything in this world and that includes each other. And I do believe they have cornered the weather. They can take anyone man, woman, or child and run them like a puppet. They make anybody do what humans should be doing on their own. This is a 24-hour a day world and they never stop.
The people that understand they call schizophrenics and push their drugs on them and they can’t go to the police because they will be apprehended and detained for as they want the cure.
Stop taking everything immediately and take a one-day vitamin and an 84 mg baby aspirin once a week.
No one should take a pill based on conservation, especially for life. Say no to drugs. — Rodney L. Kruse, Boulder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.