After reading the article in the Nov. 24 issue of The Monitor titled "Reports find high cost to revamp South Campus," I couldn’t help but think of the Boulder Hot Springs.
In December 1989 that old lady was ready for the chopping block. If not for the vision of Anne Wilson-Schaef, none of us would be enjoying her beauty and the healing warmth of the waters. Although much money and sweat equity has been put into her restoration, the benefits far exceed all of that.
So back to the South Campus: The architectural design of buildings five and nine is so unique, historic and irreplaceable. They are also full of memories for the Boulder community. Do we really want to make any decision about their fate solely about money? What do we need, and what fits for this community, to honor these grand old structures?
I challenge all of us to get creative with the process of saving these landmarks. Let’s leave a legacy for future generations. This was written to begin a conversation on this important topic.
