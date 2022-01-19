Jefferson County Public Health has updated its isolation and quarantine guidance based on recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has continued to review and provide updated isolation and quarantine recommendations throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic. Increasing evidence demonstrates that the majority of transmission occurs during the early periods of infection. The updated guidance focuses on the period when a person is most infectious.
The following guidance applies to the general population in the community, including workplaces and K-12 schools.
This guidance does not apply to children less than 2 years of age, or other individuals who are unable to wear a mask. People who are unable to mask, have moderate to severe illness should isolate for the full 10-day period. This guidance does not apply to healthcare settings or correctional facilities who have separate guidance for isolation and quarantine.
Isolate when you are sick or when you have been infected with the virus, even if you don’t have symptoms. If you test positive for COVID, the disease caused by the coronavirus, stay home for five days and isolate away from the pubic and your household members to prevent the spread of illness. After five days, you may be eligible for release if you have been free of fever for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, if other symptoms have improved, and if you wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days. After your five days of isolation end, you should continue to wear a well-fitting mask when around others at home and in public for an additional five days (days six through 10).
Quarantine if you are exposed. Jefferson County Health Department recommends the following steps if you are a close contact to a COVID case.
If you have been vaccinated for COVID and are up to date—meaning you received a booster dose or are between two weeks and five months past your second Pfizer dose; you are between two weeks and six months past your second Moderna dose; or you are between two weeks and two months past your single Johnson & Johnson dose—then:
- Wear a well-fitting mask around others for 10 days;
- Test on day five, if possible;
- If you develop symptoms, get tested, and stay home.
If you are unvaccinated, or if you completed your two-dose series of Pfizer vaccine more than five months ago and have not received a booster; you completed your two-dose series of Moderna vaccine more than six months ago and have not received a booster; or you completed your one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago and have not received a booster; then quarantine:
- Stay home for five days, wear a well-fitting mask around others in the home;
- On days six through 10, continue to wear a mask around household members, at work or out in the community;
- Test on day five, if possible;
- Stay home and get tested if you develop symptoms.
If you develop the symptoms, contact your primary care provider, local urgent care or local emergency room for further guidance.
The omicron variant has quickly become the predominant strain in Montana. It appears to be much more transmissible that previous strains. Please do all you can to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Stay well!
Pam Hanna is the Jefferson County Public Health Supervisor
