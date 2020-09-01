I was saddened and concerned when I heard that Joan Van Duynhoven will no longer be the Jefferson County Health Officer as of Aug. 31.
Thank you Joan for your many years of service and support for our health needs in this county. Especially more recently for the hours spent to keep all of us safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.
I admire your courage to stay the course with your decisions to implement the Governor’s directives and follow CDC guidelines in spite of other pressures to the contrary.
Thanks again for your dedication to your profession and all the residents of Jefferson County. You are super.
— Barb Reiter, Boulder
