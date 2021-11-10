Rochelle Hesford was recently awarded the 2021 Montana Kiwanis At Large Community Award for Service to Youth. The Boulder Kiwanis Club nominated Rochelle for her unmatched dedication and her determination to benefit the children of the Boulder community. Rochelle has been an integral part of the Boulder 21st Century Community Learning Center since 2004. This program includes after-school and summer programs, and its motto is "Soaring Beyond Expectations." Rochelle has brought Boulder children together using positive approaches to developing their unique skills with hope for self-sufficiency and independence by working with adults and having fun learning. The Kiwanis Club of Boulder and community are humbled and awed by Rochelle’s work and the impact she has had on the children of Boulder. This recognition of her hard work, her dedication, and her love to grow healthy children is very deserved.
